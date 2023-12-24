IHEC to announce final results of provincial election this week

2023-12-24 14:00:07 - Source: Shafaq News

Shafaq News/ The Independent High Electoral Commission (IHEC) in Iraq said on Sunday that it will announce the final results of the provincial council elections this week.

IHEC spokesperson Emad Jamil told Shafaq News Agency that the counting process was completed in all the election centers across Iraq, and the results were 100% consistent between manual and electronic counting.

Jamil said that the data is currently being entered into the data entry center through a paper form and is also being entered electronically. He added that the complaints submitted are being reviewed, and after responding to the complaints and entering the data, the final results will be announced this week.

The provincial council elections were held on December 19, 2023. The results of the initial count showed that the Shiite-led coalitions won the majority of seats in most provinces.