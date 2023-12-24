Washington reaffirms commitment to continuously provide dollar services to Iraq

2023-12-24 15:30:06 - Source: Shafaq News

Shafaq News / The US Ambassador to Baghdad, Alina Romanowski, reiterated her country's commitment on Sunday to continue providing dollar services to Iraq.

In a post on X platform, Romanowski wrote, "The US Treasury continues its cooperation with the Central Bank of Iraq (CBI)," noting that "several Iraqi banks have now formed relationships with international banks for the first time, a positive step in making progress on banking sector reform."

She concluded by stating, "We will continue to provide US dollar services to Iraq in the interest of economic stability."

Earlier, on November 29, 2023, the US Wall Street Journal revealed that Washington declined Iraq's request for one billion dollars in cash from the Federal Reserve, citing concerns about Baghdad's use of the dollar conflicting with their efforts to curb it and halt illicit cash flows to Iran.

The American newspaper quoted US officials saying, "Cash in the hands of Iraqis has become a profitable source of dollars that flow illicitly to militias, corrupt politicians, and Iran."

Furthermore, i n early October, CBI affirmed that dollar shipments sent by the Federal Reserve adhere to agreed-upon schedules and timelines between the two monetary institutions.