Iraq, Kurdistan's trade ministers meet for talks on joint business regulations

2023-12-24 16:00:05 - Source: Shafaq News

Shafaq News/ The trade ministers of the Iraqi federal government and the Kurdistan Regional Government (KRG) met on Sunday for talks on establishing a framework for cooperation in a bid to address strained ties between the two sides.

The meeting, held in Baghdad, was attended by Iraqi Minister of Trade Atheer Dawoud al-Gharari and KRG Minister of Trade and Industry Kamal Muslim Said.

The ministers, according to a readout by the federal ministry, discussed a spectrum of controversial issues, including the unification of import and export licenses, company registration, trade fairs, and the automated ration card system.

"Al-Gharari stressed the importance of cooperation between the two governments in all areas of common interest, particularly in the areas discussed at the meeting," the readout said. "He said that such cooperation would help to provide the best possible services to the people of Kurdistan, as well as to facilitate trade and commerce between the two regions."

Said echoed the federal minister's remarks and assured that "such cooperation would help to address any outstanding issues and facilitate regular procedures."

The ministers agreed to hold follow-up meetings to discuss the specific issues raised at the meeting. They also agreed to work together to develop a joint understanding and framework for cooperation.