2023-12-24 16:00:08 - Source: Iraqi News

Baghdad (IraqiNews.com) – The Israeli army announced that it shot down a drone last week over the Mediterranean Sea near Lebanon as it approached Israeli airspace. The Islamic Resistance in Iraq said that it targeted a few days ago Israel’s Karish gas platform in the Mediterranean Sea with a drone, confirming that the target, which […]

The post Iraqi faction targets Israeli gas rig in the Mediterranean with a drone appeared first on Iraqi News.