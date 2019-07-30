Iraq plans to connect railway with Turkey

2019/07/30 | 15:00
(Hatha al-Youm | Iraq News)- Iraqi
Republic Railways plans to extend its railway lines abroad to reach Turkey,
Iraqi Transport Minister Abdullah Laibi said.Speaking
on Iraqi TV, Laibi said the national railway operator has entered a recovery
process following the crisis brought on by conflict across the country.He
said that a railroad line to connect to Turkey is being planned in the coming
period but did not provide further details.Laibi
also noted that the distance between the capital Baghdad and southern Basra has
decreased from 10 hours to seven hours, a line has been opened between central
Samarra and the country's largest oil refinery in Baiji, and lines are being
planned to the northern cities of Mosul and Salahuddin.
