Iraq plans to connect railway with Turkey

2019/07/30 | 15:00

(Hatha al-Youm | Iraq News )- IraqiRepublic Railways plans to extend its railway lines abroad to reach Turkey,Iraqi Transport Minister Abdullah Laibi said.Speakingon Iraqi TV, Laibi said the national railway operator has entered a recoveryprocess following the crisis brought on by conflict across the country.Hesaid that a railroad line to connect to Turkey is being planned in the comingperiod but did not provide further details.Laibialso noted that the distance between the capital Baghdad and southern Basra hasdecreased from 10 hours to seven hours, a line has been opened between centralSamarra and the country's largest oil refinery in Baiji, and lines are beingplanned to the northern cities of Mosul and Salahuddin.