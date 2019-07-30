عربي | كوردى


Iraq plans to connect railway with Turkey

Iraq plans to connect railway with Turkey
2019/07/30 | 15:00
(Hatha al-Youm | Iraq News)- Iraqi

Republic Railways plans to extend its railway lines abroad to reach Turkey,

Iraqi Transport Minister Abdullah Laibi said.Speaking

on Iraqi TV, Laibi said the national railway operator has entered a recovery

process following the crisis brought on by conflict across the country.He

said that a railroad line to connect to Turkey is being planned in the coming

period but did not provide further details.Laibi

also noted that the distance between the capital Baghdad and southern Basra has

decreased from 10 hours to seven hours, a line has been opened between central

Samarra and the country's largest oil refinery in Baiji, and lines are being

planned to the northern cities of Mosul and Salahuddin.



All Text here: Baghdad Post ✓


TRENDING News

Latest News Today
Videos and Photos
TRENDING NOW