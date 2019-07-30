Israel Launched Two F-35 Attacks On Iranian Targets In Iraq In July

2019/07/30 | 15:00
(Hatha al-Youm | Iraq News)-
Israel used their F-35i stealth fighter jets to conduct attacks
on Iranian targets to Iraq in the past month, hitting two Iraqi bases used by
Iranian forces and proxies and storing Iranian ballistic missiles. The first attack happened on July 19
at a base in Amreli in the Saladin province of Iraq. Iraqi and Iranian sources
blamed Israel at the time.Iranian-made ballistic missiles were transported to the base
shortly before the attack via trucks used to transport refrigerated food. The
identity of the aircraft which conducted the attack was unspecified at the
time, and the US denied any involvement. Iranian Revolutionary Guard and
Hezbollah members were killed in the air strike however the Iranian-backed militias denied that any Iranians had been killed in the attack.A source from the IRGC said that preliminary investigations
indicate that Israel was behind the attack. An Israeli drone launched from a US
base in Syria attacked the base, which stored short- and medium-range missiles.The IRGC reached this conclusion because the type of missile
that hit the camp is the same used by the IAF in attacks on Syria.A second attack by Israel on Sunday on a base in Ashraf, Iraq
northeast of Baghdad, targeting Iranian advisers who were present at the base
and a shipment of ballistic missiles that had arrived shortly before from Iran.Last week, an explosion killed
Hezbollah operative Mashour Zidan in southern Syria and a few days later a
rocket struck the strategic Tel Haraa site not far from where Zidan was killed.Zidan, a Druze resident from the village of Hadar, is believed
to have been a senior Hezbollah operative responsible for recruiting volunteers
from villages near the border with Israel as part of Hezbollah’s Golan File.The site has been used by the Syrian army for years to observe
Israeli movement, and since the Assad regime re-took the area from rebels last
summer, there have been several strikes on the site blamed on Israel.While the base, which has electronic surveillance capabilities,
was supposed to be manned solely by regime troops, pro-Iranian militias
including Hezbollah are known to be stationed in it.Iran has begun moving its assets from areas repeatedly struck by
Israel to locations closer to the border with Iraq, specifically the T4 Airbase
located between Homs and Palmyra.In September, Iran transferred ballistic missiles to Shi’ite
proxies in Iraq over the course of several months and that it is developing the
capacity to build more there. The missiles that were said to have been
transferred include the Fateh-110, Zolfaqar and Zelzal types, which have ranges
of 200-700 km., allowing them to be able to threaten both Saudi Arabia and
Israel.
