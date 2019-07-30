Home › Baghdad Post › Israel Launched Two F-35 Attacks On Iranian Targets In Iraq In July

Israel Launched Two F-35 Attacks On Iranian Targets In Iraq In July

2019/07/30 | 15:00



(Hatha al-Youm | Iraq News )-Israel used their F-35i stealth fighter jets to conduct attackson Iranian targets to Iraq in the past month, hitting two Iraqi bases used byIranian forces and proxies and storing Iranian ballistic missiles. The first attack happened on July 19at a base in Amreli in the Saladin province of Iraq. Iraqi and Iranian sourcesblamed Israel at the time.Iranian-made ballistic missiles were transported to the baseshortly before the attack via trucks used to transport refrigerated food. Theidentity of the aircraft which conducted the attack was unspecified at thetime, and the US denied any involvement. Iranian Revolutionary Guard andHezbollah members were killed in the air strike however the Iranian-backed militias denied that any Iranians had been killed in the attack.A source from the IRGC said that preliminary investigationsindicate that Israel was behind the attack. An Israeli drone launched from a USbase in Syria attacked the base, which stored short- and medium-range missiles.The IRGC reached this conclusion because the type of missilethat hit the camp is the same used by the IAF in attacks on Syria.A second attack by Israel on Sunday on a base in Ashraf, Iraqnortheast of Baghdad, targeting Iranian advisers who were present at the baseand a shipment of ballistic missiles that had arrived shortly before from Iran.Last week, an explosion killedHezbollah operative Mashour Zidan in southern Syria and a few days later arocket struck the strategic Tel Haraa site not far from where Zidan was killed.Zidan, a Druze resident from the village of Hadar, is believedto have been a senior Hezbollah operative responsible for recruiting volunteersfrom villages near the border with Israel as part of Hezbollah’s Golan File.The site has been used by the Syrian army for years to observeIsraeli movement, and since the Assad regime re-took the area from rebels lastsummer, there have been several strikes on the site blamed on Israel.While the base, which has electronic surveillance capabilities,was supposed to be manned solely by regime troops, pro-Iranian militiasincluding Hezbollah are known to be stationed in it.Iran has begun moving its assets from areas repeatedly struck byIsrael to locations closer to the border with Iraq, specifically the T4 Airbaselocated between Homs and Palmyra.In September, Iran transferred ballistic missiles to Shi’iteproxies in Iraq over the course of several months and that it is developing thecapacity to build more there. The missiles that were said to have beentransferred include the Fateh-110, Zolfaqar and Zelzal types, which have rangesof 200-700 km., allowing them to be able to threaten both Saudi Arabia andIsrael.