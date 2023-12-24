Dollar rates decline in Baghdad, Erbil

2023-12-24 19:00:07 - Source: Shafaq News

Shafaq News / The exchange rate of the US dollar against the Iraqi dinar declined in Baghdad and Erbil, the capital of the Kurdistan Region.

The dollar's rates dropped with the closure of the two main stock exchanges, Al-Kifah and Al-Harithiya, in Baghdad, reaching 150,200 Iraqi dinars per 100 dollars. This is compared to the morning rate of 151,950 Iraqi dinars per 100 dollars, according to a correspondent from Shafaq News Agency.

Our correspondent pointed out that the selling prices in exchange shops within the local markets in Baghdad decreased, with the selling price reaching 151,250 dinars per 100 dollars, while the buying price was at 149,250 dinars per 100 dollars.