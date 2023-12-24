Washington to continue providing US dollar services to Iraq

2023-12-24 19:45:08 - Source: Iraqi News

Baghdad (IraqiNews.com) – The US Ambassador to Iraq, Alina Romanowski, announced on Sunday that her country is continuing to provide dollar services to Iraq. “The US Treasury Department continues its collaboration with the Central Bank of Iraq (CBI),” Romanowski said via X, formerly Twitter. “Several Iraqi banks have now formed relationships with international banks for […]

