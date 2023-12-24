2023-12-24 19:45:08 - Source: Iraqi News

Baghdad (IraqiNews.com) – The Iraqi Minister of Finance, Taif Sami, and the Japanese ambassador to Iraq, Futoshi Matsumoto, signed and exchanged notes regarding the provision of a JICA loan for the Samawah Water Supply Improvement Project in Iraq. The loan provided by the Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA) is 45,298 billion yen (approximately $300 million), […]

The post Japan provides $300 million to support water project in Iraq appeared first on Iraqi News.