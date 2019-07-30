Home › Baghdad Post › Israel launches two F-35 attacks on Iranian targets in Iraq in July

Israel launches two F-35 attacks on Iranian targets in Iraq in July

2019/07/30 | 15:35



used their F-35i stealth fighter jets to conduct attacks on Iranian targets in



Iraq in the past month, hitting two Iraqi bases used by Iranian forces and



proxies and storing Iranian ballistic missiles.The



first attack happened on July 19 at a base in Amreli in the Salahuddin province



of Iraq. Iraqi and Iranian sources blamed Israel at the time.Iranian-made



ballistic missiles were transported to the base shortly before the attack via



trucks used to transport refrigerated food. The identity of the aircraft which



conducted the attack was unspecified at the time, and the US denied any



involvement. Iranian Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) and Hezbollah members



were killed in the air strike; however, the Iranian-backed militias denied that



any Iranians had been killed in the attack.A



source from the IRGC said that preliminary investigations indicate that Israel



was behind the attack. An Israeli drone launched from a US base in Syria



attacked the base, which stored short- and medium-range missiles.The



IRGC reached this conclusion because the type of missile that hit the camp is



the same used by the IAF in attacks on Syria.A



second attack by Israel on Sunday on a base northeast of Baghdad in Ashraf,



Iraq, targeted Iranian advisers who were present at the base and a shipment of



ballistic missiles that had arrived shortly before from Iran.Last



week, an explosion killed Hezbollah operative Mashour Zidan in southern Syria,



and a few days later a rocket struck the strategic Tel Haraa site not far from



where Zidan was killed.Zidan,



a Druze resident from the village of Hadar, is believed to have been a senior



Hezbollah operative responsible for recruiting volunteers from villages near



the border with Israel as part of Hezbollah’s Golan File.The



site has been used by the Syrian army for years to observe Israeli movements,



and since the Assad regime re-took the area from rebels last summer, there have



been several strikes on the site blamed on Israel.While



the base, which has electronic surveillance capabilities, was supposed to be



manned solely by regime troops, pro-Iranian militias including Hezbollah are



known to be stationed in it.Iran



has begun moving its assets from areas repeatedly struck by Israel to locations



closer to the border with Iraq, specifically the T4 Airbase located between



Homs and Palmyra.In



September, Iran transferred ballistic missiles to Shiite proxies in Iraq over



the course of several months and is developing the capacity to build more



there. The missiles that were said to have been transferred include the



Fateh-110, Zolfaqar and Zelzal types, which have ranges of 200-700 km, allowing



them to be able to threaten both Saudi Arabia and Israel.







(Hatha al-Youm | Iraq News )- Israelused their F-35i stealth fighter jets to conduct attacks on Iranian targets inIraq in the past month, hitting two Iraqi bases used by Iranian forces andproxies and storing Iranian ballistic missiles.Thefirst attack happened on July 19 at a base in Amreli in the Salahuddin provinceof Iraq. Iraqi and Iranian sources blamed Israel at the time.Iranian-madeballistic missiles were transported to the base shortly before the attack viatrucks used to transport refrigerated food. The identity of the aircraft whichconducted the attack was unspecified at the time, and the US denied anyinvolvement. Iranian Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) and Hezbollah memberswere killed in the air strike; however, the Iranian-backed militias denied thatany Iranians had been killed in the attack.Asource from the IRGC said that preliminary investigations indicate that Israelwas behind the attack. An Israeli drone launched from a US base in Syriaattacked the base, which stored short- and medium-range missiles.TheIRGC reached this conclusion because the type of missile that hit the camp isthe same used by the IAF in attacks on Syria.Asecond attack by Israel on Sunday on a base northeast of Baghdad in Ashraf,Iraq, targeted Iranian advisers who were present at the base and a shipment ofballistic missiles that had arrived shortly before from Iran.Lastweek, an explosion killed Hezbollah operative Mashour Zidan in southern Syria,and a few days later a rocket struck the strategic Tel Haraa site not far fromwhere Zidan was killed.Zidan,a Druze resident from the village of Hadar, is believed to have been a seniorHezbollah operative responsible for recruiting volunteers from villages nearthe border with Israel as part of Hezbollah’s Golan File.Thesite has been used by the Syrian army for years to observe Israeli movements,and since the Assad regime re-took the area from rebels last summer, there havebeen several strikes on the site blamed on Israel.Whilethe base, which has electronic surveillance capabilities, was supposed to bemanned solely by regime troops, pro-Iranian militias including Hezbollah areknown to be stationed in it.Iranhas begun moving its assets from areas repeatedly struck by Israel to locationscloser to the border with Iraq, specifically the T4 Airbase located betweenHoms and Palmyra.InSeptember, Iran transferred ballistic missiles to Shiite proxies in Iraq overthe course of several months and is developing the capacity to build morethere. The missiles that were said to have been transferred include theFateh-110, Zolfaqar and Zelzal types, which have ranges of 200-700 km, allowingthem to be able to threaten both Saudi Arabia and Israel.