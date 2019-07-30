عربي | كوردى


Israel launches two F-35 attacks on Iranian targets in Iraq in July
2019/07/30 | 15:35
(Hatha al-Youm | Iraq News)- Israel

used their F-35i stealth fighter jets to conduct attacks on Iranian targets in

Iraq in the past month, hitting two Iraqi bases used by Iranian forces and

proxies and storing Iranian ballistic missiles.The

first attack happened on July 19 at a base in Amreli in the Salahuddin province

of Iraq. Iraqi and Iranian sources blamed Israel at the time.Iranian-made

ballistic missiles were transported to the base shortly before the attack via

trucks used to transport refrigerated food. The identity of the aircraft which

conducted the attack was unspecified at the time, and the US denied any

involvement. Iranian Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) and Hezbollah members

were killed in the air strike; however, the Iranian-backed militias denied that

any Iranians had been killed in the attack.A

source from the IRGC said that preliminary investigations indicate that Israel

was behind the attack. An Israeli drone launched from a US base in Syria

attacked the base, which stored short- and medium-range missiles.The

IRGC reached this conclusion because the type of missile that hit the camp is

the same used by the IAF in attacks on Syria.A

second attack by Israel on Sunday on a base northeast of Baghdad in Ashraf,

Iraq, targeted Iranian advisers who were present at the base and a shipment of

ballistic missiles that had arrived shortly before from Iran.Last

week, an explosion killed Hezbollah operative Mashour Zidan in southern Syria,

and a few days later a rocket struck the strategic Tel Haraa site not far from

where Zidan was killed.Zidan,

a Druze resident from the village of Hadar, is believed to have been a senior

Hezbollah operative responsible for recruiting volunteers from villages near

the border with Israel as part of Hezbollah’s Golan File.The

site has been used by the Syrian army for years to observe Israeli movements,

and since the Assad regime re-took the area from rebels last summer, there have

been several strikes on the site blamed on Israel.While

the base, which has electronic surveillance capabilities, was supposed to be

manned solely by regime troops, pro-Iranian militias including Hezbollah are

known to be stationed in it.Iran

has begun moving its assets from areas repeatedly struck by Israel to locations

closer to the border with Iraq, specifically the T4 Airbase located between

Homs and Palmyra.In

September, Iran transferred ballistic missiles to Shiite proxies in Iraq over

the course of several months and is developing the capacity to build more

there. The missiles that were said to have been transferred include the

Fateh-110, Zolfaqar and Zelzal types, which have ranges of 200-700 km, allowing

them to be able to threaten both Saudi Arabia and Israel.



