Clashes escalate between the Turkish Army and PKK
2023-12-25 00:15:06 - Source: Shafaq News
Shafaq News / A security source reported that the clashes between the Turkish army and members of the Kurdistan Workers' Party have expanded.
The source informed Shafaq News Agency that the villages in the Amedi area north of Duhok were subjected to random gunfire. Additionally, the house of one of the villagers was fired upon last night following the outbreak of clashes in areas on the slopes of Mount Matin.
It is worth noting that villages in this area have been under direct gunfire over the past three days.