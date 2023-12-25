Dollar hits 2-month low against Dinar in Baghdad
2023-12-25 11:15:12 - Source: Shafaq News
Shafaq News / The prices of the US dollar continued their decline against the Iraqi dinar in Baghdad, reaching a rate not seen in nearly two months.
The dollar prices dropped at the opening of the main al-Kifah and al-Harithiya currency exchange markets in Baghdad, registering 149,100 Iraqi dinars for 100 dollars, while the rates on Sunday stood at 151,950 dinars for 100 dollars, Shafaq News Agency's correspondent reported.
Our correspondent noted that selling prices in currency exchange shops within local markets in Baghdad decreased, with the selling price reaching 150,250 dinars, and the buying price at 148,250 dinars for every 100 dollars.