Dollar hits 2-month low against Dinar in Baghdad

2023-12-25 11:15:12 - Source: Shafaq News

Shafaq News / The prices of the US dollar continued their decline against the Iraqi dinar in Baghdad, reaching a rate not seen in nearly two months.

The dollar prices dropped at the opening of the main al-Kifah and al-Harithiya currency exchange markets in Baghdad, registering 149,100 Iraqi dinars for 100 dollars, while the rates on Sunday stood at 151,950 dinars for 100 dollars, Shafaq News Agency's correspondent reported.