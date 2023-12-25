Inflation rate increased in November, MoP official says

2023-12-25 12:45:06 - Source: Shafaq News

Shafaq News / The Ministry of Planning announced on Monday a slight increase in the inflation rate during the past month of November, while confirming a decline in inflation compared to the previous year.

Abdulzahra Al-Hindawi, the ministry's official spokesperson, stated in a press release that the inflation rate during last November reached 0.2% compared to the preceding month, where the increase in October was 0.1%.

He pointed out that the annual inflation rate recorded a decrease in November compared to the same month in the previous year 2022 as reported by the Central Statistical Organization (previously the Central Statistics Organization and Geospatial Information).