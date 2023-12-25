Inflation rate increased in November, MoP official says
Shafaq News / The Ministry of Planning announced on Monday a slight increase in the inflation rate during the past month of November, while confirming a decline in inflation compared to the previous year.
Abdulzahra Al-Hindawi, the ministry's official spokesperson, stated in a press release that the inflation rate during last November reached 0.2% compared to the preceding month, where the increase in October was 0.1%.
He pointed out that the annual inflation rate recorded a decrease in November compared to the same month in the previous year 2022 as reported by the Central Statistical Organization (previously the Central Statistics Organization and Geospatial Information).
Moreover, he highlighted that "the increase in the annual inflation rate reached 4% compared to 4.1% in the preceding month of October."