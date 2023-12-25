Iraq ranks 2nd in crude oil suppliers to India in October 2023

2023-12-25 14:15:06 - Source: Shafaq News

Shafaq News / The specialized energy platform focusing on economic affairs revealed on Monday that Iraq secured the second position among the top crude oil suppliers to India in October 2023.

According to the platform's report, Russian oil constituted one-third of India's total oil imports in October, making Moscow the largest crude oil supplier to New Delhi.

The report highlighted that the value of Iraqi oil exports to India reached 2.38 billion dollars, experiencing a decrease of 7.18% compared to 2.64 billion dollars in the same period last year.

It further noted that the list of suppliers also included Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, and Nigeria. The value of India's imports of Saudi oil increased by 5.87% annually to 1.72 billion dollars.

However, there was a decline in the value of Indian imports from the UAE by 27.94% to 1.23 billion dollars. Additionally, India's oil imports from Nigeria also decreased by 24.97% to 7.76 billion dollars.