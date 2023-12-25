Iraq’s oil export revenues surpassed $8.48 billion in November

2023-12-25 15:30:08 - Source: Iraqi News

Baghdad (IraqiNews.com) – The Iraqi Ministry of Oil confirmed on Monday that oil export revenues through November surpassed $8.48 billion. According to final statistics issued by the State Organization for Marketing of Oil (SOMO), the total exports of crude oil during November were more than 102.97 million barrels, with revenues exceeding $8.48 billion. SOMO data […]

