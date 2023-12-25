2023-12-25 17:30:08 - Source: Iraqi News

Baghdad (IraqiNews.com) – The Iraqi Ministry of Planning announced on Monday that the inflation rate slightly increased during November. The spokesperson of the Planning Ministry, Abdul Zahra Al-Hindawi, said in a statement that the Central Organization of Statistics and Information Technology (COSIT) monitored a slight increase in the inflation rate during November, the Iraqi News […]

The post Inflation slightly increased in Iraq during November appeared first on Iraqi News.