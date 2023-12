2023-12-25 17:45:06 - Source: Shafaq News

Shafaq News/ On Monday, the Counter-Terrorism Group (CTG) in

the Kurdistan Region announced that a drone attacked Erbil Airport.

The agency said in a brief statement, "At 16:03, a

bomb-laden drone targeted a base of the Global Coalition inside Erbil

International Airport."

No further details about the size of damage or casualties.

No group claimed responsibility for the targeting.