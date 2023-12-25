Iraqi Foreign Ministry welcomes UN envoy's Yemen peace plan

2023-12-25 18:00:06 - Source: Shafaq News

Shafaq News/ The Iraqi Foreign Ministry welcomed on Monday the statement issued by the UN Special Envoy to Yemen, Hans Grundberg, which included a roadmap agreed upon by the warring parties in Yemen to enter into a peace process.

In a statement released earlier today, the ministry said that it "welcomes the statement issued by the Special Envoy of the UN Secretary-General to Yemen, which includes reaching a roadmap to resolve the Yemeni crisis."

The statement added that the ministry "hopes that the agreement will contribute to achieving the aspirations of the Yemeni people for stability, peace, and prosperity."

It also expressed the "appreciation of the Republic of Iraq for the efforts being made by the United Nations to enhance security in the Republic of Yemen."

UN Envoy to Yemen Hans Grundberg announced on Monday that the warring parties in Yemen had agreed to a set of measures, including implementing a ceasefire between them, engaging in a peace process, and engaging in a comprehensive political process under the auspices of the United Nations. The Yemeni government in Aden also welcomed the announcement.

The Iraqi Foreign Ministry's statement is significant because it demonstrates Iraq's support for the UN-led peace efforts in Yemen. The statement also reflects Iraq's interest in seeing a peaceful resolution to the conflict in Yemen, which has had a devastating impact on the country and its people.

The agreement reached by the warring parties in Yemen is a positive step forward in the long-running conflict. However, it is important to note that the agreement is only a first step. It will be necessary for the parties to implement the agreement in good faith in order to achieve a lasting peace.