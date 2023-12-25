Iraqi 'Resistance' factions claim responsibility for attack on Harir base

2023-12-25 18:30:06 - Source: Shafaq News

Shafaq News/ The Iraqi "Resistance" factions claimed responsibility for targeting the Harir base at Erbil International Airport on Monday.

"In continuation of our approach to resisting the American occupation forces in Iraq and the region, and in response to the Zionist entity's massacres against our people in Gaza, the Islamic Resistance in Iraq attacked the occupied Harir base near Erbil Airport in northern Iraq with drones." A statement by the factions said.

The group affirmed their commitment to "destroying the enemy strongholds."

The Resistance factions in Iraq is an umbrella term used to describe the operations of all Iran-backed forces in Iraq.

The group said that its operations on the U.S. interests, including the U.S. bases in Iraq and Syria, are to "expel the American occupation" and to support "Palestinian brothers."

It is noteworthy that currently, the U.S. maintains 900 troops in Syria and 2,500 in Iraq.