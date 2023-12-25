Turkey strikes northern Iraq, Syria following death of 12 soldiers

2023-12-25 19:45:08 - Source: Iraqi News

Baghdad (IraqiNews.com) – The Turkish Ministry of Defense mentioned on Saturday that the Turkish air force carried out airstrikes in Syria and northern Iraq, destroying 29 objectives belonging to the Kurdistan Workers’ Party (PKK). The Turkish air strike followed the deaths of 12 Turkish soldiers in northern Iraq on Thursday and Friday, according to Reuters. […]

