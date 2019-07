Saudi Arabia, Iraq to discuss deal on security cooperation

2019/07/30 | 18:30

(Hatha al-Youm | Iraq News )- Saudi Arabia's has agreed to discuss with Iraqi a draftsecurity cooperation agreement between their two governments on Tuesday.During a weekly cabinet meeting, chaired by King Salman inNeom, Tabuk region, the Council of Ministers tasked the minister of interior,or his deputy to meet with the Iraqi side, sign the agreement and submit thefinal version to complete the formal procedures.