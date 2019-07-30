Saudi Arabia, Iraq to discuss deal on security cooperation

2019/07/30 | 18:30
(Hatha al-Youm | Iraq News)- Saudi Arabia's has agreed to discuss with Iraqi a draft
security cooperation agreement between their two governments on Tuesday.
During a weekly cabinet meeting, chaired by King Salman in
Neom, Tabuk region, the Council of Ministers tasked the minister of interior,
or his deputy to meet with the Iraqi side, sign the agreement and submit the
final version to complete the formal procedures.
security cooperation agreement between their two governments on Tuesday.
During a weekly cabinet meeting, chaired by King Salman in
Neom, Tabuk region, the Council of Ministers tasked the minister of interior,
or his deputy to meet with the Iraqi side, sign the agreement and submit the
final version to complete the formal procedures.