Kuwaiti Fishermen Kidnapped on Island Near Iraq's Saladin and Al-Anbar Governorates

2023-12-25 20:30:06 - Source: Shafaq News

Shafaq News/ Kuwaiti fishermen were reportedly kidnapped on an island between Iraq's Saladin and Al-Anbar governorates.

The incident prompted the Kuwaiti ambassador to Iraq to travel from Baghdad to the Al-Jazeera Operations Command in the western sector of Al-Anbar Governorate to investigate.

Eyewitnesses told Shafaq News Agency that the fishermen were kidnapped on Sunday evening in the desert northwest of Al-Anbar Governorate when their vehicle was attacked by an RPG7 launcher missile, leading to the complete burning of the car.

The sources reported that the fishermen were within the borders of the Saladin Operations Command sector, adjacent to the island sector northwest of Al-Anbar.