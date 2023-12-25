2023-12-25 21:30:08 - Source: Iraqi News

Baghdad (IraqiNews.com) – Two security officials said on Monday that two Kuwaiti nationals were abducted on Sunday as they were hunting in a desert area in western Iraq. Security officials told Reuters that security personnel have since begun a thorough search operation for the two Kuwaitis. A senior police officer indicated that the incident took […]

The post 2 Kuwaiti citizens abducted in western Iraq appeared first on Iraqi News.