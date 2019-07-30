عربي | كوردى


Iran, Russia to stage joint drills in Arabian Gulf amid regional tension
2019/07/30 | 18:30
Iranian Navy

Commander Rear Admiral Hossein Khanzadi says Iran and Russia have agreed to

conduct joint naval drills in the Arabian Gulf region “in the near future.”Khanzadi,

who was attending the Russian Navy Day celebrations in Saint Petersburg,

Russia, made the announcement, saying the two sides have reached an

agreement on holding the drills in the Indian Ocean, Makran waters, Strait of

Hormuz and the Arabian Gulf by the end of year.Heading

a military delegation, Khanzadi participated in the Russian Navy Day

celebrations, attended by representatives of 20 countries in Saint Petersburg

on Sunday.Elaborating

on the outcome of his trip to Russia, Khanzadi said an agreement was signed

with the Ministry of Defense of the Russian Federation on behalf of the General

Staff of the Armed Forces of Iran.The

Iranian Navy chief further noted that the agreement was the first of its

kind between Tehran and Moscow and aimed to boost military cooperation between

the two countries particularly with regard to naval forces.



