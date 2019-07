Iran, Russia to stage joint drills in Arabian Gulf amid regional tension

2019/07/30 | 18:30

(Hatha al-Youm | Iraq News )-Iranian NavyCommander Rear Admiral Hossein Khanzadi says Iran and Russia have agreed toconduct joint naval drills in the Arabian Gulf region “in the near future.”Khanzadi,who was attending the Russian Navy Day celebrations in Saint Petersburg,Russia, made the announcement, saying the two sides have reached anagreement on holding the drills in the Indian Ocean, Makran waters, Strait ofHormuz and the Arabian Gulf by the end of year.Headinga military delegation, Khanzadi participated in the Russian Navy Daycelebrations, attended by representatives of 20 countries in Saint Petersburgon Sunday.Elaboratingon the outcome of his trip to Russia, Khanzadi said an agreement was signedwith the Ministry of Defense of the Russian Federation on behalf of the GeneralStaff of the Armed Forces of Iran.TheIranian Navy chief further noted that the agreement was the first of itskind between Tehran and Moscow and aimed to boost military cooperation betweenthe two countries particularly with regard to naval forces.