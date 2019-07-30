Iran, Russia to stage joint drills in Arabian Gulf amid regional tension

2019/07/30 | 18:30
(Hatha al-Youm | Iraq News)-
Iranian Navy
Commander Rear Admiral Hossein Khanzadi says Iran and Russia have agreed to
conduct joint naval drills in the Arabian Gulf region “in the near future.”Khanzadi,
who was attending the Russian Navy Day celebrations in Saint Petersburg,
Russia, made the announcement, saying the two sides have reached an
agreement on holding the drills in the Indian Ocean, Makran waters, Strait of
Hormuz and the Arabian Gulf by the end of year.Heading
a military delegation, Khanzadi participated in the Russian Navy Day
celebrations, attended by representatives of 20 countries in Saint Petersburg
on Sunday.Elaborating
on the outcome of his trip to Russia, Khanzadi said an agreement was signed
with the Ministry of Defense of the Russian Federation on behalf of the General
Staff of the Armed Forces of Iran.The
Iranian Navy chief further noted that the agreement was the first of its
kind between Tehran and Moscow and aimed to boost military cooperation between
the two countries particularly with regard to naval forces.
Iranian Navy
Commander Rear Admiral Hossein Khanzadi says Iran and Russia have agreed to
conduct joint naval drills in the Arabian Gulf region “in the near future.”Khanzadi,
who was attending the Russian Navy Day celebrations in Saint Petersburg,
Russia, made the announcement, saying the two sides have reached an
agreement on holding the drills in the Indian Ocean, Makran waters, Strait of
Hormuz and the Arabian Gulf by the end of year.Heading
a military delegation, Khanzadi participated in the Russian Navy Day
celebrations, attended by representatives of 20 countries in Saint Petersburg
on Sunday.Elaborating
on the outcome of his trip to Russia, Khanzadi said an agreement was signed
with the Ministry of Defense of the Russian Federation on behalf of the General
Staff of the Armed Forces of Iran.The
Iranian Navy chief further noted that the agreement was the first of its
kind between Tehran and Moscow and aimed to boost military cooperation between
the two countries particularly with regard to naval forces.