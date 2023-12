US launches airstrikes against Iran-backed militia in Iraq

2023-12-26 07:00:08 - Source: Iraqi News

Baghdad (IraqiNews.com) – US military troops launched airstrikes against several locations utilized by Kataib Hezbollah and associated organizations in Iraq in retaliation for repeated assaults against coalition forces in Iraq and Syria. Earlier in the day, coalition soldiers in Erbil, Iraq, were attacked by Kataib Hezbollah and allied militant factions, who are funded by Iran […]

