Basra crude drop amid global oil stabilization

Shafaq News/ On Tuesday, Basra crude oil price edged lower with the the global oil prices stabilizing.

Basra Heavy crude prices fell by $1.02, reaching $73.59, while Basra Intermediate prices also decreased by $1.02, reaching $76.14.

The global oil market had recently witnessed a stable trend following the largest weekly increase over two months. However, attention remains on shipping disruptions in the Red Sea, prompted by a series of Houthi attacks on ships in this crucial waterway.