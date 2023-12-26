Chinese oil companies lead in purchasing Iraqi oil in November

2023-12-26 12:45:06 - Source: Shafaq News

Shafaq News / The Iraqi Oil Marketing Company (SOMO) announced that Chinese oil companies were the most active purchasers of Iraqi oil during the past month of November.

SOMO, in its statistical report published on its official website, highlighted that Chinese companies were the most numerous among other global companies in purchasing Iraqi oil, with a total of 7 companies out of 33 that engaged in oil purchases during November.

It added that Indian companies came second with 6 companies, followed by American companies in third place with 4 companies. South Korea followed with 3 companies, while Greek, Italian, and Spanish companies each stood at 2 companies. The rest were distributed among companies from the UAE, Japan, Jordan, Russia, Malaysia, the Netherlands-Britain, and Turkey, with one company each."

SOMO emphasized that it "relies on key criteria in selling Iraqi oil, engaging with major independent and vertically integrated global oil companies," citing prominent international companies such as "Indian Oil's IndianOil, Korea's KOCIS, American ExxonMobil, Italian Eni, and the Dutch-British Shell" among those who purchased Iraqi oil.