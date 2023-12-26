Dohuk prepares grand celebrations for New Year 2024

2023-12-26 13:45:05 - Source: Shafaq News

Shafaq News / The administration of Dohuk province announced the completion of comprehensive preparations to welcome the New Year 2024, having finalized all arrangements and setups for the New Year festivities.

Mallat Asmat, the media official for the Dohuk governor, stated to Shafaq News agency, "The province's administration has taken all necessary security measures at various celebration sites to ensure the safety and security of citizens." He emphasized, "these preparations aim to provide a secure and distinctive celebratory environment for the local community, fostering optimism and joy in marking the beginning of the new year."

Asmat highlighted, "The preparations involve adorning main streets lavishly and organizing grand celebrations within the city center, alongside events at other locations within the province."