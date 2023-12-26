Iraq News Now

Baghdad condemns US airstrikes in Babylon and Wasit province

2023-12-26 13:45:07 - Source: Iraqi News

Baghdad – US air strikes targeting a pro-Iranian group in Iraq on Tuesday claimed at least one life, drawing an angry response from Baghdad as regional tensions spike amid the Israel-Hamas war. The United States has repeatedly targeted sites used by Iran and its proxy forces in Iraq and Syria in response to dozens of […]

