2023-12-26 14:15:06 - Source: Shafaq News

Shafaq News / The "Creativity and Colors" exhibition kicked off in al-Sulaymaniyah on Tuesday, showcasing artworks by several young artists at the National Museum hall. The event was attended by Governor Haval Abu Bakr.

Nizar Shashlili, Director of the Youth Directorate in al-Sulaymaniyah, stated to Shafaq News Agency, "The exhibition aims to highlight the potential of youth, providing them with opportunities, which is part of our responsibility under the Kurdistan Regional Government (KRG)."

He added, "The exhibition features the works of 21 participants ranging in age from 10 to 30 years old. Some participants possess experience in visual arts while others have limited exposure. Our aim is to integrate them, allowing an exchange of experiences for young talents."