2 Kuwaiti, Saudi nationals kidnapped in Iraq released

2023-12-26 14:45:07 - Source: Iraqi News

Baghdad (IraqiNews.com) – Hours after they were kidnapped in an area west of Anbar, two tourists holding Kuwaiti and Saudi nationalities who were on a hunting trip in Iraq were released on Tuesday. Sources reported that the Saudi citizen is called Anwar Julaidan Al-Dhafiri, and the Kuwaiti is called Faisal Jaber Lafta Al-Mutairi, according to […]

