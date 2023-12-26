Iraqi government labels US strikes in Iraq as an act of aggression

2023-12-26 14:45:07 - Source: Iraqi News

Baghdad – Iraq on Tuesday denounced US air strikes in the country as a “hostile act” after the Pentagon said it had targeted three sites used by pro-Iran forces after coming under fire. The Iraqi government said the strikes that killed one member of the security forces and wounded 18 other people, including civilians, were […]

