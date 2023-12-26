2023-12-26 14:45:07 - Source: Iraqi News

Baghdad – One member of pro-Iranian forces in Iraq was killed and 24 other people were wounded in strikes Tuesday, security sources said, after the United States said it had conducted retaliatory strikes in the country. An Iraqi interior ministry official said the strikes targeted a Hashed al-Shaabi site in the central city of Hilla, […]

The post US strikes in Iraq leave one dead and 24 injured appeared first on Iraqi News.