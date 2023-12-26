Iraqi security forces find bodies of kidnapped Kuwaiti hunters

2023-12-26 17:30:05 - Source: Shafaq News

Shafaq News/ Iraqi security forces found the bodies of two Kuwaiti hunters who were kidnapped in Iraq on Monday, a security source told the Shafaq News Agency on Tuesday.

The source said that the bodies of the two hunters were found charred near their vehicle in a district of Baiji in the Saladin province.

The source added that the two hunters had entered Iraq on a tourist visa and had gone with a "group" that was protected by security forces accompanying the other hunters.

The source said that the other hunters had left the two Kuwaitis behind until they were kidnapped, and that their bodies were found charred near their vehicle.

On Monday, two Kuwaiti hunters were kidnapped in the Island region between the provinces of Saladin and Anbar, after their vehicle was attacked with RPG rockets.

According to information received by the Shafaq News Agency, the hunters were kidnapped on Sunday evening while they were in the desert northwest of Anbar province, after one of their vehicles, a white Toyota Land Cruiser with license plate 18376 Kuwait, was attacked with a rocket-propelled grenade launcher.