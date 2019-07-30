عربي | كوردى


Revealed: Ex-Nineveh governor embezzled $10 mn in aid for displaced

2019/07/30 | 20:15
(Hatha al-Youm | Iraq News)-

Around $10 million in aid for the displaced

in northern Iraq's Nineveh province, where ISIS group was based, has been

embezzled by its fugitive ex-governor, the country's anti-corruption commission

said Tuesday.A

spokesperson for the Integrity Commission said that its investigators had

uncovered "invoices from developers in Iraqi Kurdistan".But,

he added, "no receipt was found" for these debited sums, which were

meant for the rehabilitation of two hospitals in the northern metropolis of

Mosul, capital of Nineveh.Many

of the province's inhabitants are still displaced as public services have not

been fully reestablished.Currently,

1.6 million Iraqis are still crowded into camps for the displaced, of which 40

percent are originally from Nineveh, according to the International

Organisation for Migration (IOM).A

total of 11.3 billion Iraqi dinars ($9.4 million) had been allocated to the

Provincial Council by the Ministry of Migration and Displaced, according to the

commission."It

has been debited and doesn't appear in any provincial authorities' bank

accounts or in the Provincial Council funds," he said."It

was transferred to Kurdistan," an autonomous region where the sacked

governor of Nineveh, Nawfel Akoub, is thought to be in hiding, along with

several other officials wanted by Baghdad.He

has been on the run since a ferry sank in Mosul on Mother's Day in March,

killing 150 people.In

April, the commission said that more than $60 million of public funds were

diverted by officials close to Akoub from Nineveh's budget of $800 million.Graft

is endemic across Iraq, which ranks among the world's worst offenders in

Transparency International's annual Corruption Perceptions Index.Since

2004, a year after the US-led invasion that ousted Saddam Hussein, almost $250

billion of public funds has vanished into the pockets of shady politicians and

businessmen, according to parliament.



Baghdad Post


