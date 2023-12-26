2023-12-26 20:30:10 - Source: Iraqi News

Baghdad (IraqiNews.com) – The Kuwaiti Foreign Minister, Sheikh Salem Abdullah Al-Jaber Al-Sabah, said that Iraqi authorities found on Tuesday the bodies of two hunters from Kuwait and Saudi Arabia who had recently disappeared in western Iraq. Al-Sabah said that since the two individuals disappeared, the Kuwaiti Foreign Ministry has been in contact with the Iraqi […]

The post 2 Saudi and Kuwaiti hunters found dead in Iraq appeared first on Iraqi News.