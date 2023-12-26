IRI targets U.S. base in Syria

2023-12-26 22:30:06 - Source: Shafaq News

Shafaq News/ On Tuesday, the "Islamic Resistance in Iraq (IRI)" claimed responsibility for targeting a U.S. base in Syria.

In a statement, the group asserted that it successfully hit the "American occupation base in Al-Shaddadi with missiles," emphasizing its commitment to continuing such actions to dismantle what it considers as the "enemy's strongholds."

Despite the U.S. warnings against any targeting of its forces in Iraq and Syria, the group continues its operations.

Earlier, the Pentagon announced strikes against three facilities of the Hezbollah Brigades (Kataib Hezbollah) in Iraq, a prominent force within IRI, as a response to the attack on Harir Base at Erbil International Airport.

Currently, there are 2500 American troops in Iraq and 900 in Syria.