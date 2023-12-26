Iraqi cabinet agrees to carry out Baghdad Metro Project

2023-12-26 22:45:07 - Source: Iraqi News

Baghdad (IraqiNews.com) – The Iraqi Council of Ministers agreed on Tuesday to include the design and supervision of the Baghdad Metro Project in the investment budget of Baghdad Municipality for 2023. A statement released by the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO) mentioned that the step comes as part of the instructions of Prime Minister Mohammed Shia […]

