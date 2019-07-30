AFC kicks off in Iraq

2019/07/30 | 21:05
(Hatha al-Youm | Iraq News)-
INA – KARBALA
The Asia Football Cup – AFC kicked off in Iraq on Tuesday in Karbala Stadium.
Around 9 participating countries are in AFC and have been presented during the opening ceremony.
The opening match included Iraq and Lebanon as the first group that include Syria, Palestine and Yemen.
All these matches will be played on Karbala stadium.
