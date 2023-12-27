US Ambassador calls for ending attacks against coalition forces

2023-12-27 04:30:08 - Source: Iraqi News

Baghdad (IraqiNews.com) – The US Ambassador to Iraq, Alina Romanowski, called for stopping the attacks targeting the sites of the international coalition forces in Iraq. “The President places no higher priority than the protection of American personnel serving in harm’s way,” Romanowski said on Tuesday via X, formerly Twitter. “US and Coalition forces are in […]

