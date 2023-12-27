2023-12-27 05:30:08 - Source: Iraq Business News

By John Lee. The Iraqi Ministry of Planning has granted approval for the inclusion of earmarked investment projects in its 2023 budget. The projects encompass allocations such as 1 trillion dinars [$763 million] for Iraq Development Fund projects, 500 billion dinars for projects in the most impoverished provinces fund, 50 billion dinars for Sinjar and […]

The post Key Investment Projects in 2023 Budget Approved first appeared on Iraq Business News.