2023-12-27 05:30:08 - Source: Iraq Business News

From the Fédération Internationale de l'Automobile (FIA). Any opinions expressed are those of the author(s), and do not necessarily reflect the views of Iraq Business News. The Bahrain Motor Federation (BMF), under the guidance of President and FIA Vice President for Sport - MENA, His Excellency Shaikh Abdulla bin Isa Al Khalifa, recently organised an […]

The post Comprehensive Training Program for Iraqi Motorsport Delegation first appeared on Iraq Business News.