2023-12-27 09:45:06 - Source: Shafaq News

Shafaq News/ On Wednesday, Basra Heavy and Intermediate crude oil prices increased with the decline in global oil prices.

Basra Heavy crude prices rose by 14%, reaching $73.73, while Basra Intermediate crude prices rose by 14%, reaching $76.28.

This uptick in Basra crude prices occurred amid a backdrop of falling global oil prices, which retraced some of the robust gains made in the previous session.