Civil Aviation denies any notification regarding the coming foriegn passengers to BIA

2019/07/30 | 23:25



INA - BAGHDAD











Iraqi Civil Aviation Authority - ICAA released a clarification to deny the news of making direct notification to foreign passengers coming to Baghdad International Airport - BIA."These news are fake and we haven't released any news or post anything such alike on social media," stated the ICAA.ICAA explained that after investigation, the information was released by fake website that pretebds to be in behalf of BIA.The only official website for such releases is:



http://baghdadairport.gov.iq/home/



Or the Facebook page:



, the Authority warns of any fake news and to be careful to post the accurate information because it is responsible for the safty of the passengers and the reputation of Iraq."We will be forwarding a law suit and hold such fake websites into account along with the ones that cooperate with it," added the Authority.























