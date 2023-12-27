China to increase cooperation with Iraq to ensure projects progress

2023-12-27 15:30:09 - Source: Iraqi News

Baghdad (IraqiNews.com) – The spokesperson for the Chinese Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Mao Ning, said on Monday that Iraq is China’s important Belt and Road partner. “In recent years, China and Iraq have deepened practical cooperation, delivering tangible benefits to the two countries and two peoples,” Ning stated during a regular press conference. “China closely […]

