Iraq News Now

HomeIraqi NewsGeneral › Iraq to unveil 10 new cities in different governorates

Iraq to unveil 10 new cities in different governorates

Iraq to unveil new cities in different governorates
Iraq to unveil 10 new cities in different governorates
2023-12-27 17:15:09 - Source: Iraqi News

Baghdad (IraqiNews.com) – The Iraqi Prime Minister, Mohammed Shia Al-Sudani, confirmed on Wednesday that 10 new residential cities in different governorates will be unveiled soon. Al-Sudani’s remarks took place during the launch of the Al-Jawahiri new residential city project west of the capital, Baghdad, according to a statement released by the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO). […]

The post Iraq to unveil 10 new cities in different governorates appeared first on Iraqi News.

Read the Full Text From: Iraqi News
Sponsored Links