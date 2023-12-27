2023-12-27 17:15:09 - Source: Iraqi News

Baghdad (IraqiNews.com) – The Iraqi Prime Minister, Mohammed Shia Al-Sudani, confirmed on Wednesday that 10 new residential cities in different governorates will be unveiled soon. Al-Sudani’s remarks took place during the launch of the Al-Jawahiri new residential city project west of the capital, Baghdad, according to a statement released by the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO). […]

The post Iraq to unveil 10 new cities in different governorates appeared first on Iraqi News.