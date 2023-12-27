Ten Kurdish parties from Iraq and Syria condemn Turkish attacks

2023-12-27 18:30:06 - Source: Shafaq News

Shafaq News/ Ten Kurdish parties from Iraq and Syria on Wednesday condemned the ongoing Turkish attacks on Kurdish territory in both countries.

They called on the international community to impose a no-fly zone in Syria.

Speaking at a press conference in Sulaimaniyeh, Bakhtiar Mustafa, a representative of the Kurdish parties, said that "the continuation of Turkish attacks on Western and Southern Kurdistan is clear evidence of Turkey's violation of human rights, genocide of the Kurdish people, and targeting of Kurdish interests."

He added that "in recent days, Turkey has launched various attacks on vital installations." Mustafa said that Kurdish parties condemn "those terrorist acts that want to harm the Kurdish people, want to strengthen terrorist groups, and want to export the crisis inside Turkey to outside."

He called on the United Nations, the UN Security Council, and the international coalition to intervene to prevent the recurrence of those attacks, to establish a no-fly zone, to investigate the reasons for targeting innocent civilians, and to follow up on the goals of the Turkish state in targeting Kurdish interests.