Iraq and Iran agree to develop joint oilfields

2023-12-27 19:15:08 - Source: Iraqi News

Baghdad (IraqiNews.com) – The Iraqi Ministry of Oil announced on Wednesday that Baghdad and Tehran had agreed to form a committee specializing in developing the joint oilfields. The step comes within the framework of strengthening and expanding cooperation opportunities, the state news agency (INA) reported. The Iraqi Oil Ministry mentioned in a statement that the […]

