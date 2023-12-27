Spanish PM arrives in Baghdad today
2023-12-27 19:30:06 - Source: Shafaq News
Shafaq News / It is scheduled that the Spanish Prime Minister, Pedro Sánchez, will arrive in the Iraqi capital, Baghdad, this Wednesday evening for an official visit.
A government source informed Shafaq News Agency that Sánchez will conduct an official visit to Baghdad in the coming hours, engaging with his Iraqi counterpart, Mohammed Shia Al-Sudani, to discuss several crucial matters encompassing political, security, and economic domains.
According to the source, Sánchez will also address in Baghdad the ongoing developments affecting the world and the region due to the Gaza conflict.