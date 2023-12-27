Spanish PM arrives in Baghdad today

2023-12-27 19:30:06 - Source: Shafaq News

Shafaq News / It is scheduled that the Spanish Prime Minister, Pedro Sánchez, will arrive in the Iraqi capital, Baghdad, this Wednesday evening for an official visit.

A government source informed Shafaq News Agency that Sánchez will conduct an official visit to Baghdad in the coming hours, engaging with his Iraqi counterpart, Mohammed Shia Al-Sudani, to discuss several crucial matters encompassing political, security, and economic domains.