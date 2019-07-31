Iran, Iraq to set up joint investment fund

2019/07/31 | 03:15
(Hatha al-Youm | Iraq News)- Securities and Exchange Organization of Iran and the Iraqi Securities Commission signed a memorandum of understanding to create a joint investment fund.
The fund will be based on master-feeder fund model, according to the SEO News Agency.
The MoU was signed in Tehran on Monday in a meeting attended by the SEO board members, chairman of ISC, Alaa Abdulhussein Al-Saeidi, Iraq’s ambassador to Iran, Sa'ad Jawad Qandeel.
A master-feeder structure is a device to pool capital raised from investors into a master fund. Investors put capital into their respective feeder funds, which ultimately invest assets into a centralized master fund. It is the master fund that actually invests in the market.
The fund will be based on master-feeder fund model, according to the SEO News Agency.
The MoU was signed in Tehran on Monday in a meeting attended by the SEO board members, chairman of ISC, Alaa Abdulhussein Al-Saeidi, Iraq’s ambassador to Iran, Sa'ad Jawad Qandeel.
A master-feeder structure is a device to pool capital raised from investors into a master fund. Investors put capital into their respective feeder funds, which ultimately invest assets into a centralized master fund. It is the master fund that actually invests in the market.